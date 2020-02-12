Sellers participates in honor band festival

Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Page and Greenville High School Senior Trombonist, Keyshawn Sellers was recently selected to participate at the University of Alabama Honor Band Festival. The Thirty-fourth Annual Alabama High School Honor Band Festival was held at the University of Alabama from Jan. 30 – Feb. 2. The Alabama Honor Band Festival is an event developed for the purpose of recognizing the achievements of exceptional high school musicians. (Photo submitted)