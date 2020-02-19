Betty Sue Bundy, 74, a resident of Greenville, died on Wednesday, Feb, 12, 2020.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Paul officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park. The family received friends one hour prior to services.

Mrs. Bundy was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Bundy, Sr.; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hershall Brooks; brothers, Daniel Harold Brooks, Edward Brooks, Harrell Brooks; sisters, Connie Ruth Mitchell, Dorothy Brook Price.

She is survived by her son, Carl “Doug” Bundy, Jr.; daughter, Deborah Sue Spann (Glean); nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; brother, Bobby Gene Brooks, Sr. and several nieces and nephews.