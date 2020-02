BRUCE DAVIE

Mr. Bruce Davies was born on Nov. 8, 1959 to the late Mr. Wiley Crenshaw III and Ms. Marie Davis.

He joined Braggs Hill A.M.E. Zion church at an early age. Bruce was reared by his great grandparents: the late Mr. Joe & Marie Crenshaw.

Bruce was a hard worker, enjoyed life, free giver and loved his family.

He was preceded in death by: brothers, Bobby Davies, Ira Crenshaw, King Crenshaw, Russell Davidson, Claude Crenshaw and Robert Hawkins; step mother, Min. Lena Crenshaw.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Christopher (Katesha) Bonner, Tiffany Marie (Christopher) Dixon and Ronderries (Monica) Davis; mother, Mrs. Marie (Lloyd) Gilbert; grandmother, Mrs. Sarah Williams; brothers, Leander Davis, Wade (Pasay) Davidson, Wayne (Deanna) Davidson, Marvin Davidson, Dwight Davidson and Charles Hawkins; sisters, Yolanda Davies, Betty (Frank) McConicio, Brenda Darby, Connie (Xeron) Pledger, Zola (Rious) Byrd, Voncille Crenshaw, Helen Franklin, Elizabeth Cockran, Betty Ann Knight, Elizabeth (Willie) Moorer, Dorethea Davidson and Ann M. Wilkerson; stepchildren, Tra-Mea (Ladarius) Powell, Dennis and Tramesha Loveless; a special friend, Ms. Rhonda Scott; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives, friends and a close friend, Mr. Eddie Locke.