Clara Bell Beverly, 97, of Greenville, died Monday Feb. 10, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. from Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Watson Wasden and Brother Jimmy Benson officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral directing. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Beverly was preceded in death by: her husband, Albert Beverly; daughter, Rene Ward; son-in law, Dale Ward; parents, George Marion and Minnie Catherine Smith; brother, David Donald Eddiins; and four sisters Daisy Ree Harris, Mary Samantha Harris, Pearlie Adele Sanford and Georgia Mae Wilson.

Survivors include; three sons John (Gloria) Beverly of Honoraville, David (Sandra) Beverly of Luverne, Roger (Janet) Beverly of Fischer, Texas; daughter Helen (Herbert) Dean of Greenville, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, five great- great grandchildren; numerous nieces/ nephews, great nieces/ nephews and great-great nieces/nephews.