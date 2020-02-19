FDA recognizes senior basketball and cheerleaders

Fort Dale senior basketball players and cheerleaders were recognized pre-game on Senior Night, Monday, Jan. 27. Pictured at top are boys basketball players. They are from left: Brice Acreman, Davis Gaston, Noah Lovvorn, Wade Wesley, Jacob Stephens, Spencer Jackson, and Evan Clark. Pictured at bottom are the girls basketball players and cheerleaders. They are from left: Hayden Fail, Hannah Sells, Ryleigh Mixon, Emma Thomas, Victoria Son, Mary Katherine Salter, and Kaylin Gregory. (Photo submitted)