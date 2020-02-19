MARTH JEAN MASON

Martha Jean Mason, 72, a long-time resident of Greenville, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, with Brother Dean McCoy officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Jean was born on Sept. 8, 1947 in Union, S.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, William N. and Audrey Brady Mason and sister, Linda M. Collins of S.C.

She is survived by her son, Brian E. Jones (Amanda); daughter, Allison J. Grantham; three grandchildren, Anna Jean Grantham, Brian A. Lewis and Alana B. Jones; sister, Cindy M. Burkhalter; four nephews, Dwight W. “Billy” Stroud, James S. “Sandy” Stroud, Michael S. “Scott” Stroud and Kenneth L. “Lloyd” Burkhalter; niece, Kimberly B. Johnson (Travis) of Spring Hill, Tenn. and three great nieces, Taylor D. Johnson, Carson A. Johnson and Isabella B. “Bella” Burkhalter.

She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her family and friends.