Mary Beasley Ellis, 85, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

A Graveside Service was held at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Church.

Survivors include: daughters, Kathy Peavy and Patsy Lee; brother, Hyram Beasley.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com