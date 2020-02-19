My Cancer Hero 5K Run/Walk March 14

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The My Cancer Hero 5K Run/Walk event has been slated for March 14.

Abbie Garner Ballew said, “Please join us for the 5th Annual, Abbie Gardner Ballew, State Farm Insurance My Cancer Hero 5K Run/Walk.”

The race will start at 8 a.m. at Fort Dale Academy. Pre-registration cost is $25 per runner.

A $10 or more donation will get YOUR Cancer Hero’s name on the back of the race shirt.

The deadline to register and get a shirt is Feb 21. Race day registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m.

Prizes will be given for 1st and 2nd overall winner and for each age division. You must be 10 years old and older to run.

You can register at 840 Fort Dale Road, or call 334-382-6561, or send an email to abbie@agentabbie.com, or go to ACTIVE.COM and search “My Cancer Hero.”

Make checks payable to the American Cancer Society.