Anna Laura Jones, 18, a resident of McKenzie, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

A Celebration of Life was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 2 p.m. until service time.

Anna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Laine and Gertrude Jones.

Survivors include: mother, Renee Jones, McKenzie; father, David Jones, Greenville; sisters, Jennifer (Ryan) Halford, McKenzie, and Samantha (Braiden) Mercer, Opp; grandparents, Glen & Carolyn Williams, Spanish Fort; and nephew, Laine Mercer, Opp.

