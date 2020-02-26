Mr. Bobby Euel Register, 63, a resident of Highland Home, died on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Luverne, with Reverend Steve Defee officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Sweetwater Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral.

Mr. Register was born on Feb. 22, 1956 to the late Euel Earl Register and Caudie Beasley Register. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Lynne Weiser Register; paternal grandparents, Hilton Earl and Nora Frances Thomas Register and maternal grandparents, John and Della Beasley.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Alexander Register; son, Austin Euel Register (Shavonne Hall); step-daughter, Audrea Dickey Thompson (Earl); grandchildren, Brooklyn Danielle and Brayden Euel Register and Baily Elyse and Bradley Earl Thompson; sister, Sheila Dianne Register and numerous other family members.

Pallbearers were Dale Powell, David Register, Brad Welch, Ryan Henderson, Eddie Henderson and Jimmy Henderson.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com