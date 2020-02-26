EMMIE JEANETTE GRANTT

Mrs. Emmie Jeanette Grant, 93, a long-time resident of Greenville, passed away Feb. 19, 2020 at Brown Nursing Home in Alexander City surrounded by her beloved family.

She was born on Dec. 3 in Crenshaw County Alabama to the late William Foster and Eula Stokes Sorrells.

Mrs. Grant was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Mr. Isaac Marion Grant; her parents Eula Stokes Sorrells and William Foster Sorrells; brothers, Carl Sorrells, Verbie Sorrells, and Neil Sorrells; sisters Catherine Sorrells Smith, Adell Sorrells Brooks, and Erma Nell Sorrells Simmons; son-in-law that she loved and thought the world of, Jimmy Williams.

She is survived by her only daughter, Judy Grant Williams of Alexander City; granddaughters, Gina Williams Bird (Tom) of Olathe, Kan., Amy Williams Thompson (Chris) of Alexander City; great-grandchildren, Emily Hatfield Blair (Jay) of Alexander City, Mitchell William Bird of Kansas City, Mo., Natalie Ruth Davis (Matthew) of Alexander City, Noah Grant Williams (Hannah) of Auburn, Elisabeth Anne Bird of Tuscaloosa, and Catherine Grace Bird of Olathe, Kan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Funeral Services were held Saturday Feb. 22, at Dunklin Daniel Funeral home in Greenville with service beginning at 2 p.m. and visitation one hour before. Graveside service was held immediately after in Sunrise Memorial Park.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the many nurses at Browns Nursing home and rehabilitation in Alexander City that took such special care of her over the last few years.