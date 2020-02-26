Library to host Hamilton book signing

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville-Butler County Public Library will host Greenville resident and Butler County Board of Education member Linda Hamilton on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. for a book signing of her new book “Open Your Eyes To a Clear Mind, Wise Actions and a Life of Grit.”

Hamilton is a retired teacher of high school history and ethnic studies and holds both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education degrees.

She is a daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, a long-term foster mother, two-term public official and sought-after public speaker.

Hamilton has been on journey for many years to bring her story of an “invitation to examine your own truth” to light.

She began working on her book several years ago and was finally able to self-publish her thoughts.

The back page of her book in part entails a general synopsis of her writings, “There is a serious rot in our community.

“It is a time for a day of reckoning the A-A (African American) community and we begin by peeling back our curtain, then opening our eyes to our truth to begin an internal healing process to change the trajectory of our circumstances in this county. It is from within that lasting change must emerge.”

Hamilton grew up in the ‘Jim Crow South’. Her parents were sharecroppers and she personally witnessed the indignities experienced by African Americans in that era.

She said, “I am a living example of pulling yourself up by your bootstrap and not allowing the circumstances of your birth to entrap you for life.”

Her book signing announcement said, “Without a doubt, internal self-destruction is cancer eating away at the very fiber of the African American community, and if it remains unabated will ultimately lead to our genocide.”