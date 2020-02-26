On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will cover the running backs at the University of Alabama from 2010-2019.

Mark Ingram played from 2008-2010. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2009. He was the first Heisman winner at Alabama.

He was a unanimous All-America, SEC Champ, BCS National Champion, and All-SEC in 2009.

He missed the first games in 2010 and was a First Round Draft pick of the New Orleans Saints.

Trent Richardson, from Pensacola, Fla., played from 2009-2011. He was a Heisman Finalist in 2011. In 2011, Richardson was Doak Walker Winner best RB, All-SEC(1) and also 2010.

He was a member of the 2009 and 2011 National Championship Teams. He scored a touchdown in both championship games.

He was drafted in the 1st round of the 2012 draft pick at #3 by the Cleveland Browns.

Eddie Lacy played from 2009-2012. He was redshirted in 2009 and a member of the 2009, 2011 and 2012 teams.

In 2010, he had 406 yards rushing on 59 carries, averaged 7.25 yards a carry, and had six touchdowns.

In 2011, he was the backup to Richardson. He gained 631 yards, had seven TD’s, and averaged 7.5 yards per carry.

In 2012, he started and gained over 1,000 yards. In the SEC Championship Game he rushed for 181 yards and two TDs vs Georgia.

In the BCS Championship game vs Notre Dame, he rushed for 140 yards with one rushing and one reception TD.

He received the Offensive MVP. He declared before the draft and was the 61st pick in the 2nd Round by the Green Bay Packers.

TJ YELDON played from 2012-14. He was First Team All-SEC in 2013 and 2nd Team All-SEC in 2014. He had back to back 1,000 yard seasons in 2012 and 2013.

He split time with Derrick Henry in 2014. He declared for the draft and was picked in the 2nd round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Derrick Henry played from 2013-2015. He was 6’-3”, weighed 247 pounds and ran a 4.4 second 40-yard dash. He was the 2nd Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama.

2015 was his year. He was a CFP National Champion, won the Maxwell Trophy and Walter-Camp.

He was unanimous All-America, First Team All-SEC, and SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

He set the SEC Single Season Rushing total for 2219 and 28 touchdowns. He declared for the draft and was picked in #45 in the second round.

Next week I will finish the running backs.