Anderson earns Spirit of Community Award

Charlotte Kate Anderson, a student at Fort Dale Academy, has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a Certificate of Excellence from The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, and with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.

In its 25th year, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards honors young people across America for outstanding volunteer service. The program is presented annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP.)

Certificates of Excellence are granted to the top 10 percent of all Prudential Spirit of Community Award applicants in each state and the District of Columbia. President’s Volunteer Service Awards recognize Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country.

Fort Dale Academy nominated Charlotte for national honors this fall in recognition of her volunteer service.

She has been active in giving blankets to the homeless and anyone in need. Charlotte stated she is very proud of the award.

“Across the United States, young volunteers are doing remarkable things to contribute to the well-being of the people and communities around them,” said Prudential Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey. “Prudential is honored to celebrate the contributions of these students, and we hope their stories inspire others to volunteer, too.”

“These students have not only improved their communities through their exemplary volunteer service, but also set a fine example for their peers,” said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. “Each of their stories is proof of the impact one young person can have when they decide to make a difference.”