Mr. Franklin D Pouncey, age 86, of Greenville, passed away at North Okaloosa Medical Center. He was born in Butler County, Ala. to the late Mace and Vera Pouncey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Jamie and Dewey, and his sisters, Lurlene Johnson and Unavay Pouncey.

He is survived by his daughters, Sue Botelho and Karen Kurth (Scott), and his son, Christopher Pouncey (Heather); his grandchildren, Ashley Botelho, J.J. Botelho (Asha), Tanner Johnson (Margot), Mason and Finley Pouncey; five great-grandchildren; brother, Winton Pouncey; sister, Janell Powell, and several nieces.

Frank grew up in the Friendship Community and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He was stationed in Japan then in Washington DC. He then became a postman before finding his true passion as a Washington DC Firefighter as a fireboat pilot.

He was a true entrepreneur, starting a painting and remodeling business, buying and flipping real estate, airport owner, and aircraft pilot. He retired in 1981 from the DC Fire Department and moved to Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. In 1991, he moved back to Friendship onto the very land on which he grew up, where he loved being even as he traveled the world.

Last year, Frank’s health deteriorated and he moved back to Ft. Walton Beach, FL. He spent the last year surrounded by his beloved family and friends.

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 4, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday.

Pastor Blair McBride will officiate the service. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.