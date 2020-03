Hannah Sells was crowned Miss Fort Dale Academy this past Saturday evening. She is the daughter of Chris and Joyce Sells. Pictured are the top five young ladies placing in the contest. They are from left to right Lilly Boswell, First Runner-up Abigail Matthews, Miss FDA Hannah Sells, Sydni Bowers, and Miss Photogenic Jess Causey. Not pictured is Miss Congeniality Aria Patel. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)