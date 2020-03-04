Jean Moses, 63, a resident of Honoraville, died on Thursday, Feb. 27, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Dr. Shannon Moses and Dr. Chris Moses officiating with Dunklin & Daniels directing.

The family received friends on Friday, Feb. 28, beginning at 6 p.m. and concluding at 8 p.m. There was a secondary visitation prior to the service on Saturday, Feb. 29, beginning at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial followed at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Moses was preceded in death by her father, Byron Chesser.

She is survived by her loving husband Reverend Mike Moses of Honoraville; sons, Dr. Shannon (Wendy) Moses of Excel, Dr. Chris (Heather) Moses of Cedertown, Ga.; grandchildren, Harlee Moses, Hamilton Moses, Christopher Moses, Adelyn Moses, Bayleigh Moses, Avery Moses; mother Jane Chesser of Honoraville; siblings, Joan (Cliff) Young of Adairsville, Ky., Ben (Jennifer) Chesser of Honoraville, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com