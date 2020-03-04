Rosie Rogers wins Miss Junior High FDA
Rosie Rogers was crowned Miss Junior High Fort Dale Academy this past Saturday afternoon. Pictured from left to right are the top five contestants: Chloe Sawicki, Hannah Huggins, Rosie Rogers Miss Junior High FDA, Amelia Gregory first Runner-up, and Zoe Coon. (Photo submitted)
Posted in News
Related Posts
Hannah Sells wins Miss FDA
Anderson earns Spirit of Community Award
Turner receives national recognition
Spring Hill Baptist Church celebrates special longevities
February 27, 2020 | No Comments »
SEARCY SCHOOL HOUSE GETS A NEW ROOF
February 26, 2020 | No Comments »