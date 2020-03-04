Mrs. Shirley Nutt Burkett, affectionately known as “Mamaw,” age 84 passed away at Cottage of the Shoals Nursing home, Tuscumbia, on Feb. 27, 2020.

Mrs. Burkett loved the Lord and her family. She and her deceased husband Willis, affectionally known as “Strawberry,” were in the insurance business for over thirty years. She loved working in her flower beds and was happiest when she was with her family and her beloved Yorkie, Bear. Mrs. Burkett was preceded in death by her husband Willis (Strawberry) Burkett, her parents Jewel Nutt and Clara, “Dutchie,” Nutt Carter, step-father George Carter, daughter Donna Stephenson, son David Baker, brother James Nutt, sisters June Bowen, Mary Sharp, Bobby Shoemaker, and step-brother Phillip Carter.

Mrs. Burkett is survived by sons Terry (Patti) Burkett, Danny (Cheryl) Baker, son-in-law Steve Stephenson, daughter Sherry (Andy) Thomas, step-brother William (Shirley) Carter, step-sister Judy (Roy) Moore, sister-in-law Barbara Carter, granddaughters Christy (Dick) Newton, April Ivey, Ashley (Cody) Johnston, Jessica (Jimmy) Burcham, Callan Burkett, Lori (Brandon) Glover, grandsons Natji Baker, Hakan (Amy) Baker, Corey Stephenson (Liz Ayers), Steven (Tanya) Stephenson, and Tyler Thomas, twenty great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Sunday, March 1, from 4-6 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service was held Monday, March 2, at 1 p.m. from the Johnson Funeral Home. Pastors Bill Tucker, Eric Jackson, and Lane Simmons officiated. Burial followed in the Providence Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Hunter Jackson, Nic Newton, Tyler Newton, Steven Stephenson, Jake Burdette, and Jimmy Burcham. Honorary Pallbearers were Chris Hollyhand, Cody Johnston, Corey Stephenson, and Dick Newton. Special thanks to Encompass Hospice team of nurses, Cynthia, Lucy, and Brenda.