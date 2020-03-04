Turner receives national recognition

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County native Allen Turner, who now resides in Pensacola, Fla., has earned a top spot on a list of the highest-ranked car dealers in the country by DealerRater.

The DealerRater Dealer of the Year awards are given annually to the top U.S. and Canadian car dealers based on a PowerScore™ which considers the dealership’s average DealerRater star rating as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the calendar year.

Categories for scoring include customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.

“Customer satisfaction is a key differentiator in today’s competitive retail market and our Dealer of the Year Award winners continue to raise the bar for best practices in our industry,” said DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw.

Since 2011, Allen Turner Automotive has earned over a dozen DealerRater Awards, and this is the third year that Allen Turner Hyundai has received the prestigious national title. In business since 1998, Allen Turner Automotive employs more than 100 people in Pensacola and Crestview, with whom Turner is quick to share recognition.

“I can’t accept or even talk about this award without giving credit to the 100 plus employees at our Hyundai store in Pensacola.

“They interact with the customers, shake their hands, look them in the eye, and make it a better experience for everyone who walks into the store.

”To win this award three out of the last five years speaks volumes of the dedication of our employees at Allen Turner Hyundai,” Turner said.

Turner was born and reared in Butler County, where his mother, Jerre, and father, Harold have been lifelong residents.

Allen and his wife Kim have two daughters, Allie and Natalie.

Allen also has two sisters, April (Bill) Farrar and Kathy (Brad) Jones who both reside in the Greenville area.