William Wesley Kendrick, 32, of McKenzie, died Friday, Feb, 28, 2020.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 3, at 2 p.m. from Springhill United Methodist Church in Lenox, with the Rev. Donnie Smith officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at the church cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church.

Survivors include; mother, Melissa Hudson (Charles) of Waynesboro, Miss.; father, Douglas Kendrick of Frisco City; three sisters, Brandi Kendrick of Robertsdale, Amanda Freitas of Bonsecour Jennifer Canaday (Chuck) of Loxley; three brothers, Stephen McCadden of Guntersville, John McCadden of Bonsecour, Dalton McCadden of Gulf Shores; five nieces, five nephews; uncles, Jimmy Lee (Dawn) of Greenville, David Lee (Cindy) of Georgiana, and Doug Lee (Tamala) of McKenzie.