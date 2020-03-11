Mr. Bobby Gene Marsh, 87, of Bussey, Iowa, died in Braggs, Ala. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Mr. Marsh was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Fay Marsh; children, Donald Marsh, Carol Marsh and Richard Marsh; parents, Clarence and Opal Neiferth Marsh and sisters, Patricia Marsh and Linda Galvin.

He is survived by his children, Bobby Marsh, Jr. and Velma Fay Callaway; grandchildren, Joann Marsh, Bobby Marsh, III, Krystal Munoz, Dakota Callaway, Daniel Callaway and David Callaway; siblings, Ronald Marsh and Leah Garrett and nieces and nephews, Randy Garrett, Russ Garrett, Doug Garrett, Tralawney Trueblood, Gary Galvin, Mark Marsh, Steve Marsh, John Marsh, Brad Marsh and Brian Marsh and their families.

Mr. Marsh was born Jan. 9, 1933 in Bussey, Iowa. After graduation Bobby joined the United States Navy where he served our country proud for thirty years. He started his career as a sonar tech and was Chief of the USS DDE Nicholas and Chief of USS Blackfin -322.

He was a Navy recruiter and ended his career at the Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center in Pensacola, Fla. During his thirty years, the Navy took him to places such as Korea, Japan, Hawaii, California, Connecticut and Florida just to name a few.

After retiring from the Navy, Bobby worked as a college instructor, insurance and sales while still continuing to travel the United States.

Later in life he returned to Bussey, Iowa until recently moving with his daughter in Alabama. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com