Easton Bielan throws out the first pitch

The Greenville High School Tigers (GHS) baseball team recently held a ‘Get out to the Park’ event where first through fourth grade students were able to attend the game against Lee High School for free. One lucky winner, Easton Bielan who plays little league for Montgomery AUM, was chosen to throw out the first pitch. All students were invited to run the bases in the fourth inning. Pictured are the promising little lefty, Bielan, and GHS head coach Josh Beverly. GHS won 13-2. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)