Mrs. Eloise Jones Salter, 98, a resident of Greenville, died at Pine Needle Place on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, March 10, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Josh Hallmark officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m.

Mrs. Salter was preceded in death by her parents, James Wesley and Eula Williams Jones; husband, James R. Salter son, Larry J. Salter and sisters, Opal Aldredge, Olivia Clegg and Virginia Till.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda S. Horn (Horace); daughter-in-law, Anna K. Salter; brother, Price Jones (Barbara); grandchildren, Abbie Salter, Shannon S. Sliger (Tim), Jennifer S. Holt, Ginger G. Hallmark (Josh) and Wesley S. Grayson (Devan); 11 great-grandchildren and numerous other family members.

Pallbearers will be Tim Sliger, Salter Sliger, Asher Hallmark, Elisha Hallmark, Wesley Grayson, Robert Clegg, John Till and Tim Jones.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com