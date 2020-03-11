Mark Gruenewald, 68, of Georgiana, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1951 in St. Louis, Mo., the son of the late Irvin and Audrey Gruenewald. He was the youngest of three siblings.

Mark graduated with honors from Georgiana High School in 1969 and The University of Alabama in 1973 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Accounting. He was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma.

On Aug. 5, 1973 he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Brenda Bush Gruenewald, who survives.

Mark and his parents, Irvin and Audrey Gruenewald, owned and operated the Western Auto Associate Store in Georgiana from 1952 until their retirement in 1989.

In 2004, Mark, “The Candy Man,” was awarded the first-ever Citizen of the Year Award for Butler County. He was presented with a Certificate of Recognition from Governor Bob Riley and Representative Charles Newton. This award was voted on by the citizens of Butler County for his life-long service to others.

Mark’s passions included Alabama Football, listening to music and trading stocks. He also enjoyed watching movies, studying history (especially the Civil War) and, most of all, spending time with his wife, children and grand-children.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Brenda Gruenewald of Georgiana; daughter and son-in-law, Monica Gruenewald-Pate and Jimmy Pate of Chandler, Ariz.; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Gruenewald and Diane Gruenewald of Hendersonville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Mariah Pate-Pierce of Birmingham, Maddy and Jayce Pate of Chandler, Ariz.; brothers Johnny Gruenewald of Anniston, and Chris Gruenewald of Mobile, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation was held at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgiana on Friday, March 6, from 6-8 p.m. The Celebration of Life was also held at Johnson’s Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. with a grave-side service following at New Home Cemetery in Georgiana.

Donations in memory of Mark can be made to a charity of your choice.