Local agencies announce visitation changes due to corona-virus

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Correctional Facility, Crowne Health Care of Greenville, and Georgiana Health and Rehabilitation have announced suspended visitations except for emergencies.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond announced this afternoon that the correctional facility will not allow visitations after 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, for two weeks.

“This measure is to protect inmates and the staff. We will be cleaning the facility as a precautionary measure. Inmates will have the ability to ‘text message’ but visits will only be allowed for emergencies,” said Bond.

Crowne Health Care of Greenville and Georgiana Health and Rehabilitation have also stated they will limit visits from family, friends, and volunteers except for medically related emergencies.

Butler County School System Superintendent Joe Eiland announced that schools will close early next Friday so that facilities can be disinfected.

Eiland said, ““Further guidance will be provided to all staff as to the processes we will follow on the afternoon of March 20. I ask that everyone comes together in a spirit of safety and doing what is best for our communities as we implement some proactive steps to lessen the impact from the effects of COVID-19.”

Alabama’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was confirmed this morning by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this statement:

“Along with my fellow Alabamians, I have closely monitored the rapidly changing events regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount.

“Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others. We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians.

“I am grateful to the work of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as the members of my Coronavirus Task Force and countless individuals who are also watching and working on this situation closely.”

U.S. President Donald Trump also announced this afternoon he was declaring a national emergency and that it would put procedures in place to allow states and territories access to fifty billion in funds to help with emergency efforts.

For more information related to the corona-virus you can visit www.alabamapublicheath.gov or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.