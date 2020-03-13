State taking preemptive measures for spread of coronavirus

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

U.S. President Donald Trump also announced this afternoon he was declaring a national emergency for the corona-virus pandemic and that it would put procedures in place to allow states and territories access to fifty billion in funds to help with emergency efforts to combat the virus.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, this afternoon, issued a state of emergency following the state’s confirmation of a second case of the corona-virus in Jefferson County. There are three other unconfirmed cases.

Ivey said from March 18 through April 6, all public K-12 schools will be closed to help stem the spread of the illness. This order does not pertain to private schools.

This was re-iterated, in part, by Butler County School Superintendent Joe Eiland. Schools in Butler County will actually be closed from March 19 until April 5, unless the state determines that schools can be opened at an earlier date or the closing of schools needs to continue.

Eiland stated it will be a burden but the school system is prepared and that due to the declaration of a state of emergency school days will not have to be made up.

All school sports and extracurricular activities have also been canceled.

In addition Greenville Parks and Recreation Director Gregg Fuller stated, “As of 5:30 p.m. today all practices, games and events at Greenville Parks and Recreation fields are cancelled and the start of the season delayed.

“Currently Dixie Baseball is recommending no activities until after April 4.

“Like you I am sorry to see the season delayed but in the best interest of safety for our players, coaches and fans this is the best course of action.

“We will be in touch with all of you to let you know when we can resume play. In the meantime everyone stay safe.”

In addition, all state colleges have cancelled campus classes and are switching to online learning until the first of April.

For more information related to the corona-virus you can visit www.alabamapublicheath.gov or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.