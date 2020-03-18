Merrill issues update on March 31 runoff election

Friday, March 13, 2020,

This morning, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Officer Dr. Scott Harris confirmed the first Coronavirus (COVID-19) case in the State of Alabama.

Secretary of State John H. Merrill is confident in the ability of the ADPH to monitor the potential spread of the virus and to treat the case(s) accordingly.

The Office of the Secretary of State has been in close communication with the local election officials in all 67 of Alabama’s counties to discuss Election Day preparation and encourage preventative measures to maintain the health and safety of voters.

As of today, the administration of the election will continue as planned.

Any person in our state is able to apply for an absentee ballot through contacting their local Absentee Election Manager. Absentee applications can be downloaded on our website AlabamaVotes.gov.

Voters who are concerned about contracting or spreading an illness or have an infirmity may vote by absentee. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Thursday, March 26, and the last day to postmark or return an absentee ballot by hand is Monday, March 30.

Voters must submit an accompanying copy of their valid photo identification. For the full list of valid forms of photo identification, please visit our website.

Upon successful application, voters will receive an absentee ballot in the mail.

Contact our office immediately should you have any questions or concerns at (334) 242-7223.