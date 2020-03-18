On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Last week I covered tight ends that played at The University of Alabama. This week I will cover the left tackle position from 2010-19.

In 2010, James Carpenter was a junior college transfer from the Augusta, Ga. area. He played at Coffeyville (KS) seasons and was an Iowa St prospect, but didn’t qualify.

In 2008, he was JC All-America 1st team, a four star prospect and No. 32 Junior College Prospect. He signed in 2009 and started on 2009 and 2010 teams.

He was BCS National Champion (2009) and SEC Champion. Carpenter was drafted first round, and picked 25th by the Seattle Seahawks.

They won Super Bowl XLVIII and were runner up the next year.

In 2011, Barrett Jones moved from guard to left tackle. He had a sensational year. He played and started on 2009, 2011, and 2012 National Championship Teams.

He was part of the SEC Champions (2009 and 2012). He won the awards of Wuerffel Trophy (2011), Outland (2011), Jacobs Blocking Trophy (2011), Jim Parker Trophy (2011), First Team All-SEC (2011, 2012) and was a consenus All-American (2011, 2012), D-1 Football Academic All-American Team Member (2013), William V. Campbell Trophy (2012), Remington Trophy (2012). Today’s Top 10 (2014) most decorated player in Alabama Football history.

2012-2013- Cyrus Kaundjio, was 6’ 6” and weighed 311. He was from the DeMatha Catholic DC area. He was consensus All-American (2013) First Team All-SEC (2013), BCS National Champion (2011, 2012), SEC Champion (2012), USA Today HS All-American (2010). He was a five star recruit and a No. 4 prospect in 2011.

He started all 14 games in 2012. He forewent his senior year to go pro and was a second round draft choice by the Buffalo Bills.

In 2014, 2015, and 2016, Cam Robinson, started as true freshman and was 6’ 6” and weighed 320.

He was from West Monroe, La.; was CFP National Champion (2015), SEC Champion (2014, 2015, 2016), Consensus All-American (2016), Outland (2016), Jacobs Blocking Trophy (2016), First Team All-SEC (2016), USA TODAY HS All-American ( 2013), No. 1 Offensive Tackle 2014 Recruiting Class.

As an early enrollee, he started all 14 games as a freshman and was a Freshman All-American by The Football Writers Association of America.

He forewent his senior year, and was a Round 2 pick number 34.

Jonah Williams started in 2017 and 2018. He was a unanimous All-American (2018), Jacobs Blocking Trophy (2018), CFP National Champion (2017), two time SEC Champion (2016, 2018), Second Team All-SEC (2016), USA Today HS All-American (2015), Four Star Recruit.

On Jan. 11, 2019, he declared to go pro and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1st Round and was the 11th pick.

He was placed on Reserve/Physically unable to perform list on August 31, 2019.

In 2019, Alex Leatherwood, 6’ 6” and weighed 310, was CFP National Champion (2017) First Team All-SEC (2019, Second Team All-SEC (2018), USA Today HS All-American (2016), and was an early enrollee.

He played in seven games as true freshman. He started as a sophomore at guard in all games.

He was All-SEC Coaches Poll First Team, All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. He decided to come back his senior year.

Next week I will cover the left guard position.