May Green Ellis, a resident of Fort Deposit, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

A graveside service was held Monday, March 23, at Myrtlewood Cemetery in Fort Deposit, at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Ellis was proceeded in death by her husband, Ned Thomas Ellis, Sr.; her parents, Lula Meriwether and Marshall St John Green; sisters, Craig Cornwell and Kate Gordon.

Mrs. Ellis is survived by her children, Marsha Cook (Bill) of Montgomery, Katie Madaris (Chuck) of Hope Hull, Ned Thomas Ellis, Jr. (Melissa) of Hope Hull, Ellen Burkett (Ronald) of Greenville, grandchildren; Anna McKee (Graves), Reynolds Cook (Sarah), Charlie Madaris (Carrie), Kathleen Evans (Bradfield), Tyler Ellis (Sarah), Stinson Ellis (Alison), Taber Ellis (Grace), Salley Thompson (Trent), Cliff Burkett (Megan), sixteen great-grandchildren; brother, Marshall St John Green; brothers-in-law, Melvin Warren and Collins Gordan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

May & Ned Ellis Scholarship, Cattleman’s Association 201 South Bainbridge St. Montgomery, AL 36102

May Green Ellis Memorial Scholarship, LBW Community College P.O. Box 1418 Andalusia, AL 36420

Or you may make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. May Green Ellis.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Ellis’ grandsons.

