Mrs. Nell Stallworth Norred, age 86, a resident of Montgomery, passed away March 19, 2020.

A private visitation will be held on Thursday, March 26. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery with Reverend Edward “Buddy” Hood and Reverend Lincoln Speece officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Norred was preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. Norred; brothers, Marcus Stallworth and John D. Stallworth, Sr.

Survivors include: her daughter, Kimberly “Kim” Norred Camp (James Ralph) of Prattville; granddaughter, Jennifer Camp Gillespie (William Robert “Bobby”) of Prattville; great grandchildren, Lucy Chapman Gillespie; Milly James Gillespie; and William “Grady” Gillespie all of Prattville; brother, Edward Stallworth (Mary) of Georgiana; brother, McDuffie Stallworth (Catherine) of Pine Apple, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hayneville Presbyterian Church, Hayneville, AL 36040.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/