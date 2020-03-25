Mrs. Smith passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Funeral services for Mrs. Oleta Folmar Smith, 81, of Georgiana, were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Johnson Funeral home.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the funeral home.

She is survived by her son, Allen Smith (Pam); grandchildren Nate Smith (Baylie), Abby Smith, and Hunter Smith; brothers Melvin Folmar and Maynard Folmar; and nieces Misty Owens, Lisa Mott, and Wendy Ward.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Elvin Smith; two sisters and four brothers; and her parents William Oliver Folmar and Smithie Elizabeth Cole.

Known as Granny O, she loved gardening and cooking and made an amazing pound cake. She was a family woman who loved her kids and grandkids.

She loved her husband with all her heart. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.