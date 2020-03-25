On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

Today I will discuss players who started at left guard for the University of Alabama from 2010-19.

Chance Warmack started at left from 2010-12. He played at Westlake High School in Atlanta. He was a three star recruit and the number 20 offensive guard in 2009.

He was an early enrollee in January 2009. He played in five games as a freshman and was National Champion and SEC Champion.

In 2010, he started all 13 games. In 2011, he started all 13 games and was second team All-SEC and National Champion.

In 2012, he started and was a unanimous All-America, First Team All-SEC, National and SEC Champions.

He was the #10 pick by the Tennessee Titans. He was a Super Bowl Champion as a Philadelphia Eagle. They beat the New England Patriots 41-33.

Aarie Kouandjio played in 2013-14 and was from Demantha Catholic, Hyattsville Md. He was the older brother of Cyrus Kouandjio.

He signed in 2010 and redshirted in 2011. He played in two games. He was a National Champion in 2012 and played in 11 games as backup.

In 2013, he was a National and SEC Champion and started all 13 games. In 2014, he started all 14 games and was Second Team All-American, First Team All-SEC, and SEC Champion

He was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 4th round and overall 112 pick.

Ross Pierschbacher started from 2015-17 and was a 2015 and 2017 National Champion, and SEC Champion in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

He was All-SEC Second Team (2016) and First Team All-SEC 2017 and 2018). He moved to center in 2018.

Lester Cotton was from Tuscaloosa. He started 10 games as a senior. He started on an offensive line that averaged giving up 1.0 sack a game.

He was a 2015 Parade All-American, 4-star prospect. He was a # 3 offensive guard prospect nationally by Rivals.com. He was # 46 nationally by Rivals.com.

In 2019, Evan Neal, at 6’7” and 360 pounds, came from Okeechobee, Fla. He was a Freshman All-American by USA TODAY.

He was Freshman All-SEC by league coaches and Midseason Freshman by Football Writers Association of America. He started all 13 games.

Next week I will discuss players at the center position.