William Howard Lee, 84, a resident of McKenzie, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

A Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Cemetery with Rev. Dene McCoy officiating.

Mr. Lee was survived by his wife: Nell Lee, McKenzie; sons, Burton (Jennifer) Lee of McKenzie, Danny (Heather) Lee of Lawrenceville, Ga.; grandchildren, Austin Lee of McKenzie, and Alec Browning and Aaron Lee of Lawrenceville, Ga.

