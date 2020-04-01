ALEA modifies Driver License Division operations

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is modifying its Driver License Division’s statewide operations in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “Because ALEA’s Driver License Division touches the lives of many, operations have been modified.”

They have suspended road testing (including CDL) and discourages anyone with a weakened or compromised immune system from visiting any Driver License locations.

They remind that all Alabama driver licenses and non-driver IDs have a 60-day grace period following expiration date (Code of Alabama, Title 32-6-1) and customers may wait to renew.

They encourage their online services for anyone who must renew or obtain a duplicate driver license/STAR ID or non-driver ID at https://www.alabamainteractive.org/dl_renewal/welcome.action.

They remind that you are not able to change your address using this system. Your license, permit or ID card will be mailed to the mailing address on file.

The post office will not forward a license, permit or ID card if you have a forwarding address. Your new license, permit, or ID card will be mailed to the mailing address on file within 30 days.

If a license needs to be mailed out of state or overseas, you will need to complete the Application for a Renewal or Duplicate License for Alabama Drivers Temporarily Out of State.

You must have a printer in order to print your temporary license, permit or ID card that is valid for 30 days from the transaction date.

To obtain a first issuance of a STAR ID, customers must visit an ALEA Driver License office.

They encourage everyone to visit www.alea.gov or to contact their local Driver License office prior to a visit to ensure the location is open. (Information may change daily, so check often). Office phone numbers can be found at www.alea.gov

They have begun curbside check-in and screening at ALEA’s Driver License offices. Everyone is asked to follow instructions posted outside each location and wait at their vehicles to reduce potential exposure.

They remind anyone in need of driver license reinstatement services to conduct this business by phone or mail. Following is a list of Reinstatement Office phone numbers:

Birmingham: 205.252.0426

Dothan: 334.983.5616

Huntsville: 256.536.2365

Jacksonville: 256.782.1322

Mobile: 251.660.2330, ext. 5

Montgomery: 334.242.4400

Opelika: 334.737.1665

Sheffield: 256.383.9991

Tuscaloosa: 205.553.3511

A list of ALEA Driver License Exam Office Locations can be found at https://www.alea.gov/dps/driver-license/driver-license-offices.