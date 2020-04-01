COIVD-19 resource guide for Alabamians

Alabama Department of Public Health

Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer

Contact: Carolyn Burn, Governmental Affairs Director – [email protected]

Website: www.alabamapublichealth.gov

Provides updates such as public health orders, confirmed cases, testing site locations, COVID-19 call in numbers.

Currently has 17 operational screening sites, expecting 25 by the end of the week.

Turnaround time for testing is 24-72 hours once initially tested.

Alabama Department of Commerce

Greg Canfield, Secretary

Website: www.madeinalabama.com

U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering Disaster Loan Assistance for business, private nonprofits, homeowners, and renters

Website for SBA Loan Assistance: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/

U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting a webinar to guide companies through the SBA Disaster Loan process. Registration IS REQUIRED. Visit their website at ASBDC.org/register

Alabama Department of Labor

Fitzgerald Washington, Secretary

Website: www.labor.alabama.gov

ADOL is waiving all employer charges for COVID-19 related claims when employers file claims on employees’ behalf.

All Career Center locations are closed to the public. Services are still available by phone or email. Information can be found www.joblink.alabama.gov/ada/r/contact

Alabama workers who are not able to work due to COVID-19 will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits. To file a claim visit www.labor.alabama.gov or all 1-866-234-5382.

Alabama Department of Revenue

Vernon Barnett, Commissioner

Website: www.revenue.alabama.gov

For small businesses, restaurants, and other food service businesses unable to pay their state sales taxes due to the impact of the coronavirus, late payment penalties will be waived for taxes reported on returns filed for the February, March, and April 2020 reporting periods.

Taxpayer Relief – For an affected taxpayer, the due date for filing State Income Tax, Financial Institution Excise Tax or Business Privilege Tax returns and making State Income Tax, FIET, and BPT payments due April 15, 2020, is automatically postponed to July 15, 2020. There is no limitation on the amount of the payment that may be postponed.

Sales and Lodging Tax Relief – Effective immediately, the ADOR is waiving state sales tax late payment penalties both for small retail businesses, whose monthly retail sales during the previous calendar year averaged $62,500 or less, and taxpayers currently registered with the Department as engaging in NAICS Sector 72 business activities, which includes restaurants. The Department is also waiving state late payment penalties for lodgings taxes.

Alabama Medicaid Agency

Stephanie Azar, Commissioner

Website: www.medicaid.alabama.gov

AL Medicaid is modifying the recipient signature requirement for services provided during the state of emergency effective March 16, 2020. Recipient signatures are not required in cases where the provider has discontinued signature capture due to health concerns. Documentation of services provided to the recipient must be maintained by the provider. This action will be effective for one month, expiring on dates of service April 16, 2020. It will be reevaluated for a continuance as needed.

Federal Government is increasing the Federal-Alabama match rate for monies paid for Medicaid, which will in turn increase Federal monies provided to AL.

Alabama Department of Senior Services

Jean Brown, Commissioner

Website: www.alabamaageline.gov

Senior Services is working to provide all seniors with basic essential needs.

Effective Friday, March 20, all regular programs at Senior Citizen Centers shall be ended except that Senior Citizens Centers and their partners are urged to assure that their clients continue to receive needed meals via curbside pick-up or delivery.

All Hospitals and Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities shall prohibit visitation of all visitors, and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life.

Federal Government is providing $1.2 million for senior meals.

Alabama Department of Human Resources

Nancy Buckner, Commissioner

Website: www.dhr.alabama.gov

Child Care Providers: Facilities providing child day care, at which no more than 12 children are in a room or other enclosed or separated space at the same time may remain open, but are encouraged to use enhanced sanitation and social-distancing practices.

All DHR offices are open, with reduced staffing.