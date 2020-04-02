Curfew for Butler County set for April 3

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County Commissioners met in a conference call Thursday, April 2, at 4:30 p.m. to discuss issuing a county wide curfew to be effective April 3.

After discussion the commission approved to adopt the curfew.

The curfew will run from 10 p.m. at night until 5 a.m. the following morning until it is decided safe to lift the curfew due the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Greenville and the City Georgiana are also imposing the same curfew time.

A press release by the City of Greenville stated, “Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the Greenville City Council has imposed a curfew for the City of Greenville to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases. Resolution 2020-10 establishes a city-wide curfew beginning Friday, April 3, 2020, from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., seven days a week until further notice. Failure to comply with this order is punishable by a fine of up to $500.00 and/or jail time.”

First responders and essential services providers are not subject to curfew.