And the sun rises

As our Well Being column writer Danan Whiddon said recently, “Take time each morning to reflect on your blessings, to sit quietly in prayer, and to remember your own personal power. Life is not meant to be lived in panic. It’s meant to be lived in awe. Remember, this too shall pass.” This picture was taken on Monday, March 30. Keep safe everyone and protect your loved ones. The Greenville Standard hopes everyone has a blessed Easter and has valuable time with loved ones in safe fashion. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)