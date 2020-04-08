Billy Gene Stevens, age 74, born in Butler County on September 2, 1945, passed away April 1, 2020.

His parents were Ola Mae Stinson Stevens and John William Stevens, both deceased.

He is survived by his wife Frieda Anderson Stevens, three daughters and their husbands, Bethany and Eric Morris of Bremen, Ga.; Tiffany and Spencer Brooks of Greenville,, and Leah and Nathan Skipper of Greenville, eight grandchildren: Ryan Morris, Trent Brooks, Austin Phillips, Caleb Brooks, Sawyer Brooks, Eden Skipper, Logan Skipper and Micah Skipper, and a sister and her husband Dianne and Paul Salter of Greenville.

He was a 1963 graduate of Greenville High School and 1971 graduate of Auburn University with a degree in Building Construction.

He spent most of his working life with Union Camp/International Paper. He was an elder in First Presbyterian Church for many years. He became a Christian at the age of 12, was looked upon as a man who loved the Lord Jesus Christ, was a wonderful husband, father and friend to many.

