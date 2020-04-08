County placed under curfew

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

 

Butler County Commissioners met in a conference call Thursday, April 2, at 4:30 p.m. to discuss issuing a county wide curfew to be effective April 3, as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread within the state.

After discussion the commission approved to adopt the curfew.

The curfew will run from 10 p.m. at night until 5 a.m. the following morning until it is decided safe to lift the curfew.

The City of Greenville and the City Georgiana are also imposing the same curfew time.

A press release by the City of Greenville stated, “Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the Greenville City Council has imposed a curfew for the City of Greenville to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases.  Resolution 2020-10 establishes a city-wide curfew beginning Friday, April 3, 2020, from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., seven days a week until further notice.   Failure to comply with this order is punishable by a fine of up to $500.00 and/or jail time.”

Jail time may be up to 180 days.

The curfew does not apply to:

  • Public safety or emergency service related activities
  • Utility workers engaged in restoration of services
  • Those providing fire, police sanitation, security, emergency and hospital service, food delivery service and other deliveries of merchandise or mail
  • Persons seeking essential services or commodities
  • Persons supplying or restocking businesses in order to provide essential services or products
  • Persons employed by federal, state, county, or city government or their agencies within the course and scope of their public service employment
  • Persons experiencing homeless within the county
  • Interstate travel
  • Persons engaged in essential activities, to include: visit a health or veterinary professional, obtain medical supplies or medication, or obtain grocery items for their household or to deliver to others

Additionally:

  • Providing care for minors, the elderly, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons
  • Returning to one’s home place of residence from outside the county
  • Traveling to one’s place of residence located outside the county
  • Traveling through the county from one location outside the county to another location outside of the county
  • Compliance with an order of law enforcement or court
  • Owners or employees of businesses which provides essential services
  • Legally mandated government purposes
  • Work in support of essential activities
  • To care or support a friend, family member or pet in another household
  • Providing services, goods, or work necessary to build, operate, maintain or manufacture essential infrastructure

The curfew does place the following restrictions:

  • No public or private gatherings of 10 or more persons or any size where a consistent distance of at least six feet cannot be maintained
  • All travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit

 

