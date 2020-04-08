County placed under curfew
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
Butler County Commissioners met in a conference call Thursday, April 2, at 4:30 p.m. to discuss issuing a county wide curfew to be effective April 3, as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread within the state.
After discussion the commission approved to adopt the curfew.
The curfew will run from 10 p.m. at night until 5 a.m. the following morning until it is decided safe to lift the curfew.
The City of Greenville and the City Georgiana are also imposing the same curfew time.
A press release by the City of Greenville stated, “Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the Greenville City Council has imposed a curfew for the City of Greenville to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases. Resolution 2020-10 establishes a city-wide curfew beginning Friday, April 3, 2020, from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., seven days a week until further notice. Failure to comply with this order is punishable by a fine of up to $500.00 and/or jail time.”
Jail time may be up to 180 days.
The curfew does not apply to:
- Public safety or emergency service related activities
- Utility workers engaged in restoration of services
- Those providing fire, police sanitation, security, emergency and hospital service, food delivery service and other deliveries of merchandise or mail
- Persons seeking essential services or commodities
- Persons supplying or restocking businesses in order to provide essential services or products
- Persons employed by federal, state, county, or city government or their agencies within the course and scope of their public service employment
- Persons experiencing homeless within the county
- Interstate travel
- Persons engaged in essential activities, to include: visit a health or veterinary professional, obtain medical supplies or medication, or obtain grocery items for their household or to deliver to others
Additionally:
- Providing care for minors, the elderly, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons
- Returning to one’s home place of residence from outside the county
- Traveling to one’s place of residence located outside the county
- Traveling through the county from one location outside the county to another location outside of the county
- Compliance with an order of law enforcement or court
- Owners or employees of businesses which provides essential services
- Legally mandated government purposes
- Work in support of essential activities
- To care or support a friend, family member or pet in another household
- Providing services, goods, or work necessary to build, operate, maintain or manufacture essential infrastructure
The curfew does place the following restrictions:
- No public or private gatherings of 10 or more persons or any size where a consistent distance of at least six feet cannot be maintained
- All travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit