County placed under curfew

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County Commissioners met in a conference call Thursday, April 2, at 4:30 p.m. to discuss issuing a county wide curfew to be effective April 3, as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread within the state.

After discussion the commission approved to adopt the curfew.

The curfew will run from 10 p.m. at night until 5 a.m. the following morning until it is decided safe to lift the curfew.

The City of Greenville and the City Georgiana are also imposing the same curfew time.

A press release by the City of Greenville stated, “Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the Greenville City Council has imposed a curfew for the City of Greenville to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases. Resolution 2020-10 establishes a city-wide curfew beginning Friday, April 3, 2020, from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., seven days a week until further notice. Failure to comply with this order is punishable by a fine of up to $500.00 and/or jail time.”

Jail time may be up to 180 days.

The curfew does not apply to:

Public safety or emergency service related activities

Utility workers engaged in restoration of services

Those providing fire, police sanitation, security, emergency and hospital service, food delivery service and other deliveries of merchandise or mail

Persons seeking essential services or commodities

Persons supplying or restocking businesses in order to provide essential services or products

Persons employed by federal, state, county, or city government or their agencies within the course and scope of their public service employment

Persons experiencing homeless within the county

Interstate travel

Persons engaged in essential activities, to include: visit a health or veterinary professional, obtain medical supplies or medication, or obtain grocery items for their household or to deliver to others

Additionally:

Providing care for minors, the elderly, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

Returning to one’s home place of residence from outside the county

Traveling to one’s place of residence located outside the county

Traveling through the county from one location outside the county to another location outside of the county

Compliance with an order of law enforcement or court

Owners or employees of businesses which provides essential services

Legally mandated government purposes

Work in support of essential activities

To care or support a friend, family member or pet in another household

Providing services, goods, or work necessary to build, operate, maintain or manufacture essential infrastructure

The curfew does place the following restrictions: