Gloria Stinson Boutwell, 95, went to be with her lord and savior March 28, 2020. She accepted Christ at an early age and served him as a longtime member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church.

She passed away peacefully at home with her family. Due to the coronavirus the services will be private and there will be no visitation. Pastor Donald J. Smith will officiate and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel D. and Dollie Smith Stinson; husband, Willie Ervin Boutwell; daughter, Bonnie Sirmon; sisters, Mary Lois Stinson, Irene Reeves, Maggie Nicholas, Versie Owens, and Olean Wingard; brothers, Colonel J. Stinson and Alvin Veston Stinson.

Survivors include a daughter, Janis (James) Boggan; son, Tony (Lisa) Boutwell; son-in-law, Robert E. Sirmon; grandchildren, Rhonda Clanton (Jim), Devin Boggan (Celeste), Christy and Robert Ira Sirmon, Sydni Boutwell (Dylan Tyler), Mollie Boutwell (Avery Phillips), Nick Russell (Whitney); great grandchildren, Jade and Nicholas Sirmon; sisters, Lillian Lee (Chickasaw, Ala.), Clois Paige (Greenville, Ala.), Wanda Newton (Greenville, Ala.); brother-in-law, Carl Wingard (McKenzie, Ala.); sister-in-law, Mearl Stinson (Georgiana, Ala.); and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kanu Patel, his office staff and the awesome nurses with Encompass Hospice.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com