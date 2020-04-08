On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss the right guard position at the University of Alabama from 2010-2019.

Barrett Jones started at left tackle in from 2009 – 2011, right guard in 2O10 and center 2012. He was the most decorated player in Alabama Football history.

Anthony Steen started from 2011-13. In 2011, he started nine games. In 2012, he started all 14 games. Steen did not record a penalty or allow QB sack. In 2013, he started all 13 games.

He decided to wait on the NFL draft. He was the only senior to start on the offensive line in 2013 and was second team All-SEC in 2014-2016

Alphonse Taylor was redshirted as a freshman. He played in eight games as backup offensive linemen.

In 2015, he helped Derrick Henry set the SEC Single season rushing record 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was also a National and SEC Champion. In 2016, he was a SEC Champion.

In 2017, Lester Cotton started all 13 games. He moved to left guard in 2018. He was part of the National Champion teams of 2015 and 2017.

Alex Leatherwood played left tackle as a freshman then move to right guard in 2018. He was a Five Star signee from Pensacola, Fla. He moved to left tackle in 2019.

In 2019, Deonte Brown played in nine games and started eight games. He will come back for his senior season.

Next week a will discuss the players at right tackle.