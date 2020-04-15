Mr. Billy Joe Beasley, 54, of McKenzie passed away at his home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Day Beasley; children, Brandon Beasley (Samantha) and Shanna Beasley; grandchild, McKenzie Ann Patterson; brothers, Terry Beasley (Sherry), Ricky Beasley, and James Earl Beasley(Sharmin); sister-in-law, Jennifer Harrellson (Wade); brother-in-law, Larry Ealum; several nieces and nephews; and his dog Beaudreaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Greene and Nelda Beasley; sister, Barbara Ealum; and brother-in-law Frankie Day (Donna).

Known as “Wild Bill,” he lived for racing. He spent most of his time building his own race cars.

He was a family man who loved to spend time with his kids and grandchild. He was a loyal friend, a good husband and father to his children. He will be greatly missed.