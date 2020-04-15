Graveside service for Mrs. Bonnie Pettie Nolen, 77, of McKenzie was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McKenzie with Pastor Mike Holcomb officiating. Mrs. Nolen passed away, surrounded by her family at home on April 9.

Survivors include: daughters, Vickie Grissett (Kenny) and Shay Hallford; grandchildren Kyle Grissett (Jenna), Justin Faust (Rachel), Casey Grissett, Meagan Cook (Patrick), and Jackson Vickery; great-grandchildren Eli Jay, Sara Riley, Walker, Sadie, Hattie, and Cooper; and brother, James Sirmon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 40+ years, Morris Pettie; her second husband, Harold Nolen; her parents, J.W. and Mary Sirmon; and her brother Jessie Sirmon.

Pallbearers will be family.

She was a longtime member of Brushey Creek Baptist Church. She was a servant. She spent most of her life taking care of people.

She enjoyed watching Westerns on TV. She loved spending time with her family. She liked to listen to gospel music and loved Alan Jackson. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed.