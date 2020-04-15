Mrs. Mary Ellen Boggan, 85, of Georgiana, passed away on Monday in Hoover surrounded by her family. She was laid to rest on April 8.

Due to the current limitations on gatherings, a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. The family asks that mourners leave memories and/or stories about Mary Ellen in our website at www.johnsongeorgiana.com to be compiled into a Memory Book for her Memorial Service.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Rebecca J. Boggan; grandsons, Jonathan Eugene Boggan and Robert Daniel Boggan; two great-grandsons; and three cousins, Roger Miller of Andalusia, Carolyn Tyree of Boulder, Co., and Thadeus North of Montgomery.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Daniel Boggan; sons Kenneth Eugene Boggan and Michael Jerry Boggan; and parents, Hiram Eugene Johnson and Mamie Lucille Hooks Johnson.

She taught school for 30+ years before retiring. She taught briefly at McKenzie School and primarily at R.L. Austin Elementary School in Georgiana.

She loved gardening and teaching children. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed.