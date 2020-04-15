On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss the University of Alabama football starters at right tackle from 2010-2019.

D.J. Fluker (2010-12), was a three year starter. He was 6’-5” and weighed 342 lbs. He wore a size 22 shoe.

He signed in 2009 and was ranked as the number one offensive tackle in the nation.

He was a Five Star prospect and named to all High School All-American Teams.

He redshirted in 2009 and in 2010 he started nine games at right tackle. In 2011, he started 13 games on National Championship team. In 2012, he started 14 games on the National Championship team.

He was a Second Team All-American Walter Camp and Associated Press, First Team All-SEC and graded out 98.6 % on blocking assignments.

He forewent his senior season and was a 2013 first draft round at #11 by the San Diego Chargers.

Austin Shepherd (2013-14) was 6’-4”, weighed 327 lbs., and was from Suwanee, Ga.

He was ranked by Rivals.com #18 for guard, Scout.com #22 and ESPN.com #46 Offensive Tackle.

He was ranked the #13 prospect in the State of Georgia and a Three Star Recruit.

He chose Alabama over Georgia Tech, Clemson, South Carolina and UAB. He was an early enrollee in January 2010.

He was the backup in 2011 and 2012 National Championship teams. In 2013, he started all 13 games as Junior and did not allow a sack until the Sugar Bowl.

In 2014, he started all 14 games as a senior and was a SEC Champion. He played against Ohio State in Sugar Bowl semifinal in first year of College Football Playoff era.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in round seven and was pick #228.

Dominick Jackson (2015) was a junior college transfer from College of San Mateo. He was the backup on 2014-SEC Championship Team.

In 2015, he started on the National and SEC Championship Team. He was a Second Team All-SEC. He was drafted late by the Detroit Lions.

Jonah Williams (2016) was 6’-4” and weighed 305 lbs. He was born and raised in the Atlanta area until the ninth grade and then moved to California. He was a USA Today High School All-American.

He started as true freshman and was a Second Team All-SEC in 2016 and part of the SEC Champion team in 2016 and 2017 National Championship team.

He was a First Team All-SEC, Third Team All-America and 2018 SEC Champion.

He was a Jacobs Award Winner, unanimous All-American, and was the #11 first round pick in 2019 NFL draft.

Matt Womack (2017) was 6’-7”, weighed 325 lbs. and was from Hernando, Miss.

He picked Alabama over LSU and signed in 2015. He redshirted in 2015 and the backup in 2016 SEC Championship Team.

He started all 14 games 2017 on the National Championship team. He graded highly during the season with 90% vs Fresno and Clemson.

In 2018, he was the backup on SEC Championship team and in 2019 was the backup as fifth year senior. His draft status is unknown.

Jedrick Willis, Jr. (2018-2019) was 6’-5”, weighed 325 lbs. and was from Louisville, Ky. He was Five Star Prospect and part of the 2017 National Champion team.

He played as backup as a freshman. In 2018, he started 15 games and a SEC Champion. He was named Offensive Lineman of the Week vs Missouri by Coaching Staff.

In 2019, he started 13 games and was named First Team Midseason All-American by The Associated Press. He has entered the NFL Draft.