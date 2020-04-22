2020 high school grads to be honored

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic upsetting plans for graduation this year, the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC) has incited a unique idea.

They plan on lining the streets of Greenville, Georgiana and McKenzie with individually featured 24”x36” portraits of graduating seniors in full color that will be displayed in their community for family, friends and passerby to see.

GACOC Executive Director Tracy Salter gave thanks to the gracious sponsorship of Butler Farmers Co-Op (Quality Co-Op) and Guardian Credit Union. She said “One of these awesome posters will be produced for each and every graduating senior in Butler County. Be on the lookout for the displays to arrive by May 4th.”

According to the GACOC Facebook page, every school will be represented.

The GACOC will work directly with each school on this project for photographs, names of seniors, and the proofing process.

For more information contact the GACOC at 334-382-3251.