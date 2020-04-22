Stephanie Ann Bullock Stuckey, 38, a resident of Georgiana, Alabama passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

A Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Long Branch Cemetery with Rev. Randy Sexton and Rev. Gail Woodard officiating.

A Drive By Visitation was held at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 21, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Survivors include: husband, Billy Mack Stuckey, Evergreen; daughters, Jordan Michelle Stuckey and Jeweleah Texana Stuckey, both of Georgiana; stepson, DeVaugh Stuckey; parents, Stanley and Diane Bullock: grandmother, Nell Lafever, Georgiana; sister, Gena (Frank) Moye, Brewton; brother, Aaron (Deanna) Bullock, Evergreen; mother-in-law, Jewel Stuckey, Evergreen; and a number of nieces, nephews, and a great niece.

