Mr. William Shayne Odom, 56, of McKenzie passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He is survived by his two sons Eric Odom (Jessica) and Dustin Odom (Heather); his grandchildren Kayden, Karson, Kayson, Rand, Ryder, Mary, Sarah, and Ali; his parents Shannon Odom and Linda Speed; sister Shonda Hemby.

Mr. Odom loved to work on cars and riding dirt bikes. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was proudly known as Nayne to his grandkids. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.