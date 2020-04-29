Brenda Lee Jackson Piggot, 59, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Mrs. Piggott was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Lee Piggott Thompson.

Mrs. Piggott is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Ricky Piggott of Greenville; son, Richard Piggott of Greenville; grandchildren, Evan Michael Thompson of Millbrook, Bella Lee Thompson of Greenville; brother, Money Ray Jackson of Fort Walton, Fla.; three sisters, Deborah Moseley of Tallahassee, Fla., Polly Alexander of Greenville, and Juanita Horn of Greenville.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/